Double standards for separatism? Elections Canada blocks Alberta First Party registration

In Canada, you can start a political party dedicated to separating Quebec from the country. No problem.

You can start fringe climate parties. Also, no problem.

But try to start a sovereignty party in Alberta? Suddenly, Elections Canada becomes a stickler for technicalities.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, refused to register the Alberta First Party — a sovereignty party — even though they submitted 370 members.

The legal requirement? 250.

They were over the threshold.

But Elections Canada decided to “verify” the membership list. Fine. Except they did it by mailing confirmation letters… during a Canada Post strike.

You can’t make this up.

Only 129 confirmations came back. Why? Because a bunch of rural Albertans never even received the letters.

Instead of acknowledging the obvious logistical problem, Elections Canada disqualified the party.

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

Internal briefing notes admit that other parties have been registered without meeting the 250-member requirement. Stop Climate Change in 2019. The United Party in 2023. Elections Canada literally wrote that in “rare circumstances,” parties have become eligible without meeting the minimum membership.

So let me get this straight.

If you’re a climate party? Flexibility.

If you’re some other fringe party? Flexibility.

But if you’re an Alberta sovereignty party? Suddenly, we’re splitting hairs over mail confirmations during a postal strike?

Barry Knodel, the Alberta First leader, says he felt they were being given a hard time. Hard to argue with that.

And here’s the bigger issue: Elections Canada registers Quebec sovereignty parties without blinking. Quebec can have parties explicitly devoted to advancing Quebec’s interests — or even separation — and that’s treated as normal democratic expression.

But when Albertans try to organize around sovereignty, the microscope comes out.

Why is that?

If federal institutions are neutral, they should be neutral both ways.

Either the technical rules are rigid and universally enforced, or there’s reasonable discretion applied evenly.

What we appear to have here is discretion applied selectively, and that’s the problem.

You cannot have a democracy where the referee seems to lean one direction depending on who’s on the ice.

Because once people lose trust in the neutrality of Elections Canada, the damage is far bigger than one party’s registration status.

Now the question is: will anyone demand consistent standards? Or are sovereignty movements only acceptable when they’re east of the Ottawa River?

That’s not a technical issue.

That’s a credibility issue.

And credibility, once lost, is very hard to mail back in.