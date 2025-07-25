Doug Ford announces thousands of work permits to be issued to asylum seekers

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to Doug Ford's announcement that Ontario will be granting work permits to tens of thousands of asylum seekers currently living in hotels.

The Ontario premier reportedly noted that he's willing to bypass the federal government in order to expedite the process of getting work permits to asylum seekers.

"I have a tremendous amount of asylum seekers that are up in Etobicoke, in the hotels. They're healthy, they're willing to work, they're hardworking people," he said.

"But they're waiting over two years. And they're just sucking off the system nonstop, not their fault, the fault comes under Immigration that it takes over two years to get a work permit," Ford added.

Tamara condemned Ford's decision to fast-track work permits for up to 100,000 asylum seekers while the province is already dealing with a surge in migrants.

"Ontario receives roughly half of all immigration that's supposed to be dispersed throughout Canada, we get more than half of that. And then they funnel them right into the Greater Toronto Area ... It is absolutely unleashed what is happening in this country and in Ontario and the GTA specifically with this mass influx of unfettered immigration."

It is currently unclear when Ford is expected to begin granting permits for the asylum seekers in Ontario.