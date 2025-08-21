Doug Ford dodges accountability after man defends home from intruder

A man in Lindsay, Ont. is facing charges after defending his home from a late-night intruder with a lengthy history. Premier Doug Ford spoke to the media, coming to the man's defence and calling for stronger self-defence laws in Canada.

But Ford's words and his actions are very different things; after all, it's his government that oversees criminal justice in the province.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra chastised the premier for his tough-on-crime posturing while continuing to avoid addressing the problems he can control through his government's mandate.

“I'm sort of tired of the mayor, the premier and the prime minister of this Liberal government who have presided over a decade of crime, then saying they sympathize with” the man who defended his home, Ezra said.

“They do not,” he continued. “If they sympathize with him, they would act in the public interest and give us Castle Doctrine.”

Defending oneself at home is “not vigilantism,” Ezra noted. “You are there, and even if police respond in five minutes — which would be quite quick. Five minutes, an intruder can do horrific things, especially if he's armed.”

The good news in this case? “The public is overwhelmingly on the side of Jeremy McDonald [the man charged while defending his home].”

Rebel News has stepped in, offering to crowdfund a lawyer for McDonald, collecting signatures on a petition encouraging the government to enact Castle Law, and closely covering the ongoing story.

“If I had to make a prediction, it would be this,” Ezra said. “After putting Jeremy McDonald through the grinder, they at the last minute grudgingly stay the charges against him but wag their finger at him.”

Ontario's Attorney General won't want to “go through the trial,” he speculated, suggesting it would be a public relations “disaster” for Ford, “and he would no longer be able to pretend that he's on the side of the people.”