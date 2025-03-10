Doug Ford imposes 25% export tariff on electricity to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that he is imposing a 25% tariff on American-bound electricity from the province in response to tariffs placed on Canadian goods and energy by the Trump administration.

Ford condemned President Trump's decision to move forward with the 25% tariff on Canadian goods and 10% tariff on energy while pledging to take the necessary steps to respond.

The premier also declared that the 25% electricity surcharge will remain in place until President Trump removes all of his tariffs on Canadian goods and energy.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a disaster for the U.S. economy. They’re making life more expensive for American families and businesses,” he said.

“Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won’t back down. We’ll stand strong, use every tool in our toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario,” the premier added.

Ford previously declared that he would turn off energy to the U.S. "with a smile" on his face as President Trump's tariffs were taking effect last week.

Despite moving forward with the majority of tariffs on Canada last Tuesday, President Trump announced that the auto sector and all goods under the USMCA agreement would be getting a 30-day reprieve.

Ford noted that the 25% electricity surcharge will impact roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses in New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

“On average, this will add around $100 per month to the bills of hardworking Americans. Let me be clear, I will not hesitate to increase this charge if necessary,” the premier said during a press conference Monday.

“If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ford added.

Trade tensions between the two countries have been increasing following President Trump's repeated tariff threats and suggestions that Canada become the 51st state.