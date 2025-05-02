Doug Ford slams Liberal bail reform after Carney claims victory

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie react to Ontario Premier Doug Ford's harsh criticism of the federal Liberals — conveniently coming in the aftermath of Mark Carney's election win earlier this week.

Livestream Clips
  |   May 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Premier Doug Ford set his sights on the federal Liberals' failure to properly reform Canada's criminal justice system following this week's election, blasting the government and activist judges for allowing dangerous offenders to be quickly released back on the streets.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on Ford's comments, which conveniently come after Mark Carney's Liberals secured a fourth straight electoral victory.

“Finally, Ford's calling it what it is: it's broken,” Tamara said of Canada's justice system. “Where was he last year, two years ago, three years ago. Better late than never I suppose, but jeez, Doug Ford, it took you a while on this one.”

Alexa recalled how Toronto police infamously suggested residents keep their keys near the front door to avoid violent confrontations with criminals.

But with the Liberal leadership largely remaining the same behind Carney, Alexa said she didn't expect much to change.

“It seems like Doug Ford is now training himself to be the first opposition of the Liberals,” she noted, wondering if Ford was positioning himself as a potential future federal Conservative leader. 

Tamara highlighted how Ford had offered a softer tone on the Liberals during the election, calling the premier “out of touch” for his failure to back Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservatives.

“We'll see if it's just empty words once again from Doug Ford, and if the wind changes direction which way he'll flop next.”

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.