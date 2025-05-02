Doug Ford slams Liberal bail reform after Carney claims victory

Premier Doug Ford set his sights on the federal Liberals' failure to properly reform Canada's criminal justice system following this week's election, blasting the government and activist judges for allowing dangerous offenders to be quickly released back on the streets.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on Ford's comments, which conveniently come after Mark Carney's Liberals secured a fourth straight electoral victory.

“Finally, Ford's calling it what it is: it's broken,” Tamara said of Canada's justice system. “Where was he last year, two years ago, three years ago. Better late than never I suppose, but jeez, Doug Ford, it took you a while on this one.”

Alexa recalled how Toronto police infamously suggested residents keep their keys near the front door to avoid violent confrontations with criminals.

But with the Liberal leadership largely remaining the same behind Carney, Alexa said she didn't expect much to change.

“It seems like Doug Ford is now training himself to be the first opposition of the Liberals,” she noted, wondering if Ford was positioning himself as a potential future federal Conservative leader.

Tamara highlighted how Ford had offered a softer tone on the Liberals during the election, calling the premier “out of touch” for his failure to back Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservatives.

“We'll see if it's just empty words once again from Doug Ford, and if the wind changes direction which way he'll flop next.”