Did Doug Ford break his own stay-at-home order?

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a story about himself and a boy named 'Arthur' who he alleges dropped off a letter to the premier's mailbox.

Inspired by the boy's letter, Ford "got in [his] pick-up" and went to the address on the envelope to meet the child.

Many have since noted that the premier would have been breaking his own 'stay-at-home' order to do so, given that he was telling this story on June 2, 2021 (the day the order was set to expire) and recalling a story from a previous day.

A Reddit thread with nearly 6,000 likes and 500 comments quickly popped up, stating:

"In his press conference right now he's telling a story about how a student dropped off a letter at his house complaining about not being able to go to school, so he went over to the kids house and had dinner with his family to help explain the situation. It's supposed to be a heartwarming story. This is not allowed under his own public health measures."

At the very least, the premier's reason for travel would be hard-pressed to pass for his government's definition of essential travel.

Ford expressed that he only spoke to the boy and his father through a mask when he walked through their home and into the backyard.

This comes just a week after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was caught on video breaking COVID-19 rules that he has been championing throughout lockdowns.