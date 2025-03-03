Doug Ford talks tough as Trump's tariffs set to begin Tuesday

Tariffs on Canadian goods heading to the United States are — barring any last-minute negotiations — set to begin on Tuesday, a stance reaffirmed by President Donald Trump on Monday.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies looked at the rhetoric coming from Ontario Premier Doug Ford ahead of the pending trade war.

“Don't give me this crap about getting tough with international players that are being unfair when your own Ontario Crown corporation screws Ontario winemakers,” David said of the premier's threats to pull American alcohol products off the shelves of LCBO stores across the province. “Spare me the pearl-clutching, Doug Ford.”

“It's so funny how clueless he is now,” Sheila said with a sigh. “But he's been re-elected with a mandate, and almost as strong as his previous mandate. So, he just gets to say crazy things. That's what we're going to have to put up with.”

