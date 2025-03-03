Doug Ford talks tough as Trump's tariffs set to begin Tuesday
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies react to Ontario Premier Doug Ford talking tough when it comes to taking on the United States in a trade war as President Trump's deadline approaches.
Tariffs on Canadian goods heading to the United States are — barring any last-minute negotiations — set to begin on Tuesday, a stance reaffirmed by President Donald Trump on Monday.
On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies looked at the rhetoric coming from Ontario Premier Doug Ford ahead of the pending trade war.
“Don't give me this crap about getting tough with international players that are being unfair when your own Ontario Crown corporation screws Ontario winemakers,” David said of the premier's threats to pull American alcohol products off the shelves of LCBO stores across the province. “Spare me the pearl-clutching, Doug Ford.”
“It's so funny how clueless he is now,” Sheila said with a sigh. “But he's been re-elected with a mandate, and almost as strong as his previous mandate. So, he just gets to say crazy things. That's what we're going to have to put up with.”
Bernhard Jatzezck commented 2025-03-03 22:20:22 -0500 FlagDoug Ford….. the Foghorn Leghorn of Ontario politics.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-03 19:29:29 -0500What a dolt Doug Ford is. He’s like a yappy pocket dog whom Trump could stomp to death without much effort. America is so much stronger than Ford and his boastful talk.