🔴 Rebel Roundup | Brace for tariffs, Trudeau on Ukraine peace deal, Poilievre's 'Canada First' vision

Sheila and David are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, Canada is bracing for economic impact as President Trump's proposed tariff threat is scheduled to take effect on Tuesday — barring any further last-minute delays.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “all options are on the table” when it comes to a peace plan in Ukraine. Trudeau's comments come after a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with the latter suggesting European soldiers could serve as a peacekeeping force.

And finally, after Trump said he wasn't a believer in the Make America Great Again movement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hosted a Canada First rally, where he further reiterated his idea of kickstarting the economy to secure the country's sovereignty.

