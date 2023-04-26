Dr. Fauci admits mask mandates failed, addresses lab leak theory

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged making mistakes and missteps during the coronavirus pandemic but defended his decisions. Among the most controversial topics discussed was the possibility of the COVID-19 virus originating from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Fauci admitted that the ever-changing evidence made it challenging for public health officials to provide accurate guidance during the pandemic.

"Communication in pandemics is difficult under the best of circumstances," Fauci said. "What has been so troubling to me as a health official is when you are dealing with a moving target, the evidence is evolving and new data becomes available, but you get so many different people with their own sets of data that are not real data, but even in a perfect world, it would not be easy."

Attributing the intensity of the "culture wars" to the impact on public health guidance, Dr. Fauci explained his initial stance on masking and how it changed as new information emerged. When asked if his constant shift in decision-making contributed to distrust and vaccine skepticism among Americans, Fauci expressed uncertainty but acknowledged that it added fuel to the culture war fire.

"When it comes to masking, I don’t know," Fauci said. "But I do know that the culture wars have been really, really tough from a public health standpoint. Ultimately, an epidemiologist sees it as an epidemiological phenomenon. An economist sees it from an economic standpoint. And I see it from somebody in bed dying."

Regarding masks, Fauci admitted that mask mandates were a failure, broadly speaking.

“From a broad public health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins - maybe 10%,” he said.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Fauci blamed America's independent nature for skepticism towards public health guidance. He also admitted that vaccine mandates may have contributed to anti-vaccine sentiments in the United States.

The interview delved into the controversial lab leak theory, with Dr. Fauci defending his position that the virus most likely originated from a Wuhan wet market due to the evidence supporting that theory. He maintained that he didn't dismiss the lab leak theory outright, but the evidence he has collected so far points against it.

Dr. Fauci highlighted the distinction between "possible" and "probable" and emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind until definitive proof is obtained. He stated that intelligence groups agree that COVID-19 is not an engineered virus, and if it wasn't engineered, the possibility of a lab leak would constitute a natural occurrence rather than an intentional release.

"I feel that until you have a definitive proof of one or the other, it is essential to have an open mind," Fauci said. "But I want to highlight the difference between possible and probable. If you look at what’s possible, I absolutely keep an open mind until we get a definitive proof of one versus the other."

"All of the intelligence groups agree that this was not an engineered virus," he said. "And if it’s not an engineered virus, what actually leaked from the lab? If it wasn’t an engineered virus, somebody went out into the field, got infected, came back to the lab and then spread it out to other people. That ain’t a lab leak, strictly speaking. That’s a natural occurrence."

When questioned about gain-of-function research and the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) role in the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Fauci asserted that the work conducted in the Wuhan lab did not correspond to the virus that caused the pandemic. He further argued that the NIH's funding of the lab does not imply liability if a lab leak did occur.

The interview concluded with a heated exchange between Dr. Fauci and the interviewer, David Wallace-Wells, regarding the NIH's involvement in the lab leak theory. Dr. Fauci defended the NIH-funded research, stating that its primary goal was to gather data to protect the health and safety of the American public and the world in preparation for future outbreaks.