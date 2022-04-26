Dr. Leslyn Lewis vows to defund CBC to thunderous applause at GTA campaign stop

E-transfer (Canada):

Conservative Party of Canada leader hopeful Dr. Leslyn Lewis swung by Mississauga last Friday evening to give a speech to approximately 300 supporters.

Dr. Lewis, who is a social conservative, outlined her platform and received numerous cheers.

But the loudest ovation, by far, came after being asked a question from Rebel News. Prior to the Q&A session, Dr. Lewis spoke about the freedom convoy in Ottawa — or more specifically, how the freedom convoy was maliciously covered by the legacy media. Indeed, based on the skewed coverage by the likes of CBC, CTV, Global and other taxpayer-funded media outlets, she pondered whether it was even safe for her to walk to Parliament Hill (reality check: crime actually went down in Ottawa during the freedom convoy.)

Dr. Lewis also remarked that much of the media coverage also suggested that the demonstrators were hellbent on overthrowing the government. Of course, fear-mongering stories of an insurrection that never happened turned out to be fake news, too.

And so it was that when question period took place, Rebel News asked Dr. Lewis that given the amount of falsified news emanating from the legacy media these days, would she take a page from Pierre Poilievre’s playbook and defund the CBC? The answer: yes. Cue the biggest ovation of the evening.

Interestingly, there was a CBC camera crew covering the event. Yet, how odd that some three days after the Leslyn Lewis rally that this news story has yet to be posted on www.CBC.ca. Then again, maybe the question is this: will it ever be posted? If not, then perhaps the thin-skinned CBC should change its initials to stand for “Censorious Bastards Company.”

Talk about truth in advertising…