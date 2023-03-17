Dr. Rachel Levine advocates for 'transing' children, predicts normalization of trans kids

Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Dr. Rachel Levine, the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has praised "gender-affirming" care and predicted that such practices will become normalized in the near future.

Speaking on the Connecticut Children's Grand Rounds podcast, Levine expressed that "gender-affirming" care has the "highest support" from the Biden administration, Daily Wire reported.

Levine criticized those who attacked medical professionals advocating for "gender-affirming" care, which can include practices like genital removal, accusing the critics of being ideologically and politically motivated. Levine dismissed concerns that such care could harm children and insisted the attacks were primarily for political purposes across the country.

Expressing optimism, Levine stated that support for "gender-affirming" care would grow and that the issue would not be as politically and socially contentious in the coming years. Levine criticized states that have passed laws restricting abortion or "gender-affirming" care, referring to them as regressive, negative, and discriminatory.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), an anesthesiologist and Co-Chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, denounced Levine's promotion of genital mutilation of minors as a standard practice in the U.S.

Harris, who co-sponsored the "Protect Children's Innocence Act" prohibiting medical procedures for gender dysphoria in transgender minors, highlighted concerns among pediatricians and pediatric endocrinologists regarding puberty blockers, hormone blockers, and sex transition surgeries in minors. Harris cited the potential impact on children's bone growth, fertility, and risk of breast and prostate cancer.

Harris further criticized HHS for pressuring providers to offer such care or face discrimination lawsuits, emphasizing the need to protect children.

“As a physician, I was proud to co-sponsor the ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’ which would prohibit harmful medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria in transgender minors, including puberty blockers and surgeries in which minors alter their body to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex,” Harris stated, per Fox News.