Drag queen story time protester Pastor Derek Reimer reacts to guilty ruling
In a Calgary court on Monday, Reimer was fined $500 for breaching bail conditions placed on him for charges he was later acquitted of.
Pastor Derek Reimer began this long series of legal battles after attending and voicing his concerns with a “Reading with Royalty” event in a Calgary Public Library.
At these events, adults dressed in drag read to children while promoting sexual deviance.
In protest of these overtly sexual performances for children, Reimer was first arrested while attending Seton Public Library during one of these programs, which resulted in him being charged with mischief and causing disturbance.
He was then arrested again for breaching bail conditions from this arrest.
Even though he has now been acquitted of the original charges, the pastor was found guilty of violating his bail conditions, specifically a requirement that he must stay 200 metres away from any LGBT+ events.
We spoke with Pastor Derek Reimer and his lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, to get their reaction to this ruling and sentencing, which resulted in Reimer being issued a $500 fine.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard