Drug Crisis: Montreal's reaction to Quebec's drug policy shift

The opioid crisis and drug consumption have become major issues in Canada, with an increasing number of people being at risk of overdose.

Recently, it was revealed that the Quebec government has been “dejudicializing” drug possession since April 2023, without informing Montreal, social services, or the police.

Justin Trudeau says legalizing, handing out taxpayer funded heroin and cocaine is the way to move forward.



This decision aligns with the federal government's Bill C-5, which focuses on treatment programs over criminal charges for simple drug possession.

“Dejudicialization,” a French term, means legal action is not recommended for personal drug use, unlike British Columbia's decriminalization approach.

However, criminal charges in Quebec can still be pursued in specific contexts, such as in the presence of minors, weapons, or any public safety issue.

According to INSPQ, from April 2023 to March 2024, there were approximately 586 deaths related to suspected opioid or drug intoxication, with a rise in deaths among women.

What is wrong with this man?



He said he’d reverse his drug decriminalization in B.C. after his policies caused nearly a 400% increase in drug deaths in that province.



But now we learn he has been secretly planning to do it again nationwide.



In the street, we spoke with the general population as well as vulnerable individuals to get their perspectives.

"It depends on the batches; it's never the same. As long as the drugs are not controlled, we will have this problem,” said an employee who works at a safe injection site in Montreal.

"With drugs whose ingredients we know, there will be fewer overdoses," he added.

Some emphasized the societal impact. One person shared, "The opinion of the city of Montreal should have been taken into account; everyone should have had discussions, voted on the subject before making a decision."

Another echoed safety concerns, stating, "Here, there is a lot of drug use. I think we're heading towards chaos."

Some interviewees believe that providing controlled substances to those on the path to recovery could be beneficial: "If they are on the right track to recovery, I think it should be legal for them to have the drugs they need for now."

However, there is also opposition to safe injection centers: "Yes, we say the conditions are better, it's safer, but in the end, they still have addictions."

One vulnerable person shared a personal experience: "I just took a hit of crystal meth; it was good. But without fentanyl, two weeks ago, I had an overdose. They saved my life."

The dangerous environment was evident in another's story: "People who use drugs might attack me because I have a case of beer with me."

The debate on decriminalization was also addressed. One person noted, "Will decriminalizing drugs lead to an increase in consumption? No, there will be a boom, that's certain. But it won't last long, the same thing if we look at the cannabis model."

Another shared concerns about public health, stating, "We should enforce some rules on this, try to put some safeguards in place. It's clear that it doesn't save lives, on the contrary."