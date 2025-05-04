Fifty thousand Irish strong mobilized in Dublin late last month to express their frustration with the country's leadership, amid significant immigration.

While the political establishment opposes the march, it has spurred independent political figures to local electoral success.

Malachy Steenson and Gavin Pepper, Dublin council members, said the day was "absolutely amazing," with attendees protesting inadequate services and the influx of immigrants, legal and illegal, straining resources.

A woman had to give birth in Belfast because Ireland lacked incubators, highlighting frustrations.

Attendees criticized the lack of mainstream media coverage on these issues, with many advocating for citizen journalism.

Despite facing opposition in the council, where motions on crime were blocked, Steenson and Pepper persisted. They highlighted a victory against a proposed migrant facility in Kulak due to community perseverance, contrasting how wealthier areas can resist such developments.

The council members also criticized lenient sentences for sex offenders, a topic often ignored by mainstream media but raised by citizen journalists.

They believe communities should have a say in who lives in their area and criticize the government for prioritizing immigration over the needs of Irish citizens.

Drawing parallels to global trends like President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and deportations, they aim to "Make Ireland Great Again" and were encouraged by his meeting with Conor McGregor.

Steenson and Pepper hope for direct engagement from Trump with their movement, acknowledging unification challenges but citing slow progress. They stress citizen engagement and encourage young voter registration.