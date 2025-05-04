Dublin council members rally against mass migration

Malachy Steenson and Gavin Pepper, Dublin council members, praised opposition against mass immigration.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 04, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Fifty thousand Irish strong mobilized in Dublin late last month to express their frustration with the country's leadership, amid significant immigration. 

While the political establishment opposes the march, it has spurred independent political figures to local electoral success. 

Malachy Steenson and Gavin Pepper, Dublin council members, said the day was "absolutely amazing," with attendees protesting inadequate services and the influx of immigrants, legal and illegal, straining resources.

A woman had to give birth in Belfast because Ireland lacked incubators, highlighting frustrations.

Attendees criticized the lack of mainstream media coverage on these issues, with many advocating for citizen journalism. 

Despite facing opposition in the council, where motions on crime were blocked, Steenson and Pepper persisted. They highlighted a victory against a proposed migrant facility in Kulak due to community perseverance, contrasting how wealthier areas can resist such developments. 

The council members also criticized lenient sentences for sex offenders, a topic often ignored by mainstream media but raised by citizen journalists. 

They believe communities should have a say in who lives in their area and criticize the government for prioritizing immigration over the needs of Irish citizens.

Drawing parallels to global trends like President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and deportations, they aim to "Make Ireland Great Again" and were encouraged by his meeting with Conor McGregor. 

Steenson and Pepper hope for direct engagement from Trump with their movement, acknowledging unification challenges but citing slow progress. They stress citizen engagement and encourage young voter registration.

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Latest News

Ezra Levant is travelling to Dublin, Ireland, to expose the truth about the country’s migrant crisis — a story the mainstream media refuses to cover. With a population of just five million, Ireland has issued 775,000 passports this year alone, flooding small towns with military-aged men and silencing locals who dare to object. Ezra’s one-day mission will cost about $1,800, and unlike the CBC, we don’t bill taxpayers — we rely on you. Please help crowdfund this essential journalism. Thank you for your support.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.