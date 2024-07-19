Dundrum locals protest migrant housing scheme at beloved hotel

E-transfer (Canada):

Ireland is under siege by migrant men from mainland Europe. And the locals, who have taken to the streets, will not put up with it.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Fiona Kennedy discusses the plan to possibly house 280 migrants at a Dundrum hotel and resort. Residents say that final number could be much higher.

Kennedy told Levant her community is standing up to protect a key institution to their quaint town. Unfortunately, they've been kept out of the loop on the migrant housing scheme.

"Now, we have submitted a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act," she said. "I'm not sure if the time on that is up, but we've had no information back yet. We would like to get sight of the contract, but nobody's forthcoming on that."

Village of Dundrum, Ireland.



Population: 200

Current migrant hotel plans: 280

Total migrant bed capacity: 500

Family sponsorship: 3,000



Village of Dundrum, Ireland.

Population: 200

Current migrant hotel plans: 280

Total migrant bed capacity: 500

Family sponsorship: 3,000

For hundreds of years this village was Irish. That’s about to become a rumor, a faint memory, a footnote in history.

Ireland throughout is a land rich in history, religion, and language. It indigenous people, and their way of life, go back since time immemorial. However, the nation faces a threat from incoming foreigners.

The Irish government is expected to accept 20,000 migrants by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

Surely what's happening there is a microcosm for the rest of the world.