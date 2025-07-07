Duplicitous by design: Carney used gov't polling to script anti-American election plan

For a campaign that promised to “Stand Up for Canada,” the Liberals sure dropped those elbows fast, didn’t they?

Let’s rewind.

Mark Carney’s entire election pitch was built on a carefully crafted image of a prime minister ready to fight. “Elbows up!” he shouted. “We’ll defend Canada from Trump!” And to the average disinterested voter — worried about jobs, trade, and sovereignty — it sounded gutsy. Patriotic. Maybe even necessary.

But here’s the truth: it was fake from the start.

A stage-managed production, built on polling that you paid for, and first exposed — unsurprisingly — by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Let’s talk about that federal taxpayer-funded research the Liberals used to create the most cringeworthy campaign slogan in history.

Just days after Trump won the U.S. election on November 4, the Prime Minister’s Office — through the Privy Council Office — hired pollsters from The Strategic Counsel to run a $1.6 million contract gauging Canadians’ fears about the new administration.

These weren’t ordinary public opinion surveys. These were confidential focus groups conducted from November 12 to 21, across seven provinces.

And what were they testing? Whether Canadians were scared of Trump. Whether they feared tariffs. Whether they believed massive job losses were looming. Whether they’d support more military spending, tighter borders, and trade diversification — if wrapped in a flag and pitched as “defending Canadian sovereignty.”

And guess what? The results said yes.

The polling found Canadians viewed the U.S. relationship as “challenging,” “tumultuous,” and “uncertain.” Participants worried about mass layoffs in manufacturing. They feared rising consumer prices. And they didn’t think the federal government was doing enough to protect Canadian interests.

That research was quietly handed to Liberal political staffers on January 20 — the very same day the U.S. announced its 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

And suddenly, the government sprang into action. A border security announcement dropped January 17.

New military spending was unveiled January 24. And then — on cue — Trudeau emerged with a flag-waving sermon straight from the polling binder: “From the beaches of Normandy to the streets of Kandahar…”

Please.

Then came Mark Carney’s campaign launch on March 23. And what was the central theme? Elbows up. Border defence. Trade toughness. Standing up to Trump. Even the claim that “Trump says Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us.”

It wasn’t a policy — it was a focus group-tested slogan, parroted by a guy who spent most of his adult life in London and New York taking orders from the very globalist institutions he's now claiming to protect your job from.

But here’s the part that should make your blood boil: none of it was real. It was duplicitous, based on polling, not principle. Because as soon as Carney was sworn in, the so-called elbows-up strategy was tossed aside like an old campaign sign.

His first trip to the White House? Grinning photo-ops with Trump. No pushback on sovereignty. Mutual back-patting. You’d think he was accepting an award or giving one to Trump.

Then, at the G7, while Trump was demanding higher defence spending and threatening new trade penalties, Carney nodded like a trained diplomat and praised Trump again his global leadership.

What happened to the fight?

And let’s not forget the Digital Services Tax.

It was framed by the freedom-hating Liberals as a bold move to rein in Big Tech and show Washington we meant business. But here’s the truth: it was a terrible idea. It would've driven up costs for Canadian consumers and triggered U.S. retaliation. It was a $7 billion tax grab.

And when Trump so much as mentioned consequences, Carney folded like a soggy tent. Poof — tax gone. Quietly shelved, no fight, no fanfare. Elbows down.

Which tells you everything you need to know: the anti-American rhetoric was never real. It was cooked up in a polling memo, designed to exploit Canadians’ fears, win an election, and then be tossed aside the minute the Liberals got what they wanted.

That $1.6 million in polling wasn’t to inform policy — it was a script for a political drama.

One where voters were cast as gullible extras, waving the flag while the Liberals took power and dropped the act. They stoked fears and then exploited them for electoral gain.

That's campaigning, I guess. But they used federal polling data only they saw to do it. A $1.6 million campaign donation from you to them. Must be nice.

The Liberals don’t stand up for Canada. They stand on Canada — on your taxes, your fears, and your trust.