Durham District School Board: the home to control freaks and censorious thugs

We recently paid a visit to the Durham District School Board (DDSB) in Whitby, Ontario.

It is surely one of the worst school boards in Ontario – and believe us, that’s saying something these days.

The DDSB is especially awful because it appears to be mostly staffed by ideologues and censorious thugs. How censorious? Well, if the board members don’t like a parent’s question, they will silence the microphone. If they don’t care for what the parents are saying in the gallery, they stop the livestream. And as cameraman Lincoln Jay and I found out last Monday, this board does not allow the media to record its proceedings! Indeed, security said cameras are verboten – even though the DDSB is a public school board funded by taxpayers!

What control freaks! The most contentious bylaw to be voted on last Monday was 5.3.15.

If passed, this would severely limit parental free speech when asking certain questions. Thus, the board might determine a parent’s query to be in violation of “human rights legislation” vis-a-vis such subjects as sexual orientation or gender identification. Thus, the query would not be permitted. As we found out later, the good news is that this proposed bylaw was not ratified last Monday; the bad news is that it might still get passed in the months ahead.

After all, this board is stacked with control freaks who showcased their disdain for concerned parents – you know, the beleaguered taxpayers who pay their salaries.

Naturally, there were fully armed police officers at the meeting, ready and willing to arrest those parents who did not bend a knee to the security guards, aka the Thought Police.

(How convenient that a Durham Region Police Service station is located right next door to the DDSB headquarters.)

When is Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education, going to grow a spine and do something about rogue, out-of-control school boards such as the DDSB? Or is Lecce fine with control-freak school board trustees promoting a "woke" agenda while treating parents like petulant children or even criminals? Despicable.