Durham Region launches controversial drone pilot project

The Durham Regional Police Service recently launched its Drone First Responder pilot project. The drone is military-grade and is being enlisted to help the police cope with what is a record crimewave in the region.

We are of two minds when it comes to the police using this technology. First, we have no issue with the drone if it is rushing to the scene of the crime to help thwart the bad guys. After all, this drone is a speed demon and can arrive on scene within seconds of launching in order to provide first responders with immediate, real-time situational awareness.

However, there are those in the community who are concerned that the drone could be used to put the population under surveillance. Indeed, City of Pickering Councillor Lisa Robinson has raised several concerns about the drone.

For example, she wonders if a Chief Administrative Officer from any Durham municipality claimed they feared for their safety due to a legal protest – which has happened in the past – would the drone be dispatched to monitor the protest participants?

As well, Robinson ponders if Durham Region was to implement a curfew (as Quebec did during the COVID-19 lockdowns), would such drones patrol neighbourhoods to enforce compliance and track individuals should another pandemic emerge in the future?

Robinson also questions if there are any parts in the drone that were sourced or manufactured in China? If so, shouldn’t the police be concerned about the possibility of spyware being part of the drone?

We think these are valid concerns and questions. Rebel News reached out to the media relations department of the Durham Regional Police Service. We received no response.