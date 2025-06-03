Dutch government collapses after Geert Wilders pulls support over asylum rules

The Netherlands government has collapsed following Geert Wilders' decision to withdraw his Party for Freedom (PVV) from the governing coalition. Cracks in the coalition formed after Wilders demanded 10 additional measures be placed on asylum seekers.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attempted to save the coalition with a meeting on Tuesday morning, BBC reports. Wilders then brought about an end to the coalition, leaving the meeting after just one minute.

Schoof confirmed and is expected to offer his resignation before the end of the day.

Wilders and the PVV won the most votes in November 2023's election but fell short of enough support to form government. Months of negotiations led to the eventual coalition between the PVV and three other parties.

“No signature for our asylum plans. PVV leaves the coalition,” wrote Wilders in a post on X. The PVV leader said he intends to become the country's next prime minister and to “ensure that the PVV becomes bigger than ever in the next elections.”

Prime Minister Schoof described the decision as “irresponsible and unnecessary.” VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz echoed those sentiments, calling it “super irresponsible” and asserting it “wasn't about asylum at all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Mona Keijzer accused Wilders of “betraying the Netherlands.”

The country will host NATO's annual summit from June 24–26, where members are expected to approve of increased defence spending commitments, according to Secretary General and former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

Ministers will remain to operate a caretaker government until an election is scheduled.