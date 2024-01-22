Dutch PM says the quiet part out loud

Towards the end of the discussion, outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte acknowledged that he is not entirely opposed to populism when it is employed to serve the interests of the main parties.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 22, 2024
  • News Analysis
Flickr/ World Economic Forum
Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized the urgency of regaining trust so that people do not vote for ‘populists’ like Geert Wilders.

During the past week, the world's elites gathered in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum meeting where they discussed new ideologies, policies, and tactics that they can implement on us ‘normies’.

In an interactive panel discussion titled, ‘Town Hall: How to Trust Governance,’ audience members were encouraged to participate in three anonymous polls on why they believe trust in government has declined and what world governments can do to regain that lost trust, especially in Western nations.

When asked by another panellist about his recent election loss to Wilders, who leads the of Party for Freedom, Rutte attributed the win to the use of social media and the propagation of the issue of immigration. He then concluded that immigration is out of control but confessed that he has no proposed solutions.

Wilders gained popularity with his criticism of the Netherlands' current immigration policies, specifically from Islamist countries.

Nearing the end of the discussion, PM Rutte admitted that he is not entirely opposed to populism when it is used to serve the interests of the main parties.

Switzerland Netherlands News Analysis World Economic Forum
