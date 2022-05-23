SHOCKING: Eagle Pass, Texas migrant crisis fuelled by new Title 42 exemption

E-transfer (Canada):

New, leaked guidance provided by the Department of Homeland Security details how migrants can verbally or nonverbally claim a “manifestation of fear” and will be processed into the United States under Title 8, refugee status.

Nearly immediately upon arrival at the Rio Grande River crossing at Eagle Pass, Texas, Rebel News Espanol reporter Juan Mendoza Diaz encountered a series of migrant crossings in progress.

Shortly after arriving we saw a migrant couple that recently crossed illegally into the U.S. get apprehended by National Guard members. pic.twitter.com/R3rwwRBr25 — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) May 22, 2022

Texas National Guard can be seen assisting U.S. Border Patrol in apprehensions.

The influx of migrants to the southern border is being driven, in part by exceptions to Title 42 of family units. A migrant who manifests a fear verbally or nonverbally of being returned to their country will not be expelled under Title 42 — nonverbal actions include unusual behaviour and silence.

https://twitter.com/AliBradleyTV/status/152843937502932582

The footage taken by Mendoza Diaz on Sunday at Eagle pass showed what appeared to be several families or adults travelling with children.

These groups of migrants that just entered Eagle Pass get taken to the apprehension location where they will be initially processed by U.S. Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/IUrmxqYYiV — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) May 22, 2022

Human trafficking cartels have been known to use unrelated children to pose as a family unit to make entry into America easier.

Seeing that lots of family units and children are crossing into the United States, with more people on the Mexican side of the river getting ready to cross as well pic.twitter.com/hcIzVklX30 — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) May 22, 2022

Title 42 is a rule that gives federal health officials the authority during a pandemic to turn away asylum-seekers in order to limit “the introduction of communicable diseases.”

An organized effort of NGOs provides transportation for the migrants after processing once on American soil.

A bus owned by an NGO in Eagle Pass called Mission: Border Hope arrives to pick up migrants and drop them off at bus stations so they can continue their journey into the United States. pic.twitter.com/waGelOoqnG — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) May 22, 2022

Ambulances were seen on-site at the Eagle Pass processing facility, rendering aid to the migrants after apprehension by authorities.

Two fire department ambulances arrive to provide local resources to medically assist the migrants. pic.twitter.com/q78T3hdmd8 — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) May 22, 2022

