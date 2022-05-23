SHOCKING: Eagle Pass, Texas migrant crisis fuelled by new Title 42 exemption

A migrant who manifests a fear verbally or nonverbally of being returned to their country will not be expelled under Title 42.

SHOCKING: Eagle Pass, Texas migrant crisis fuelled by new Title 42 exemption
Remove Ads

New, leaked guidance provided by the Department of Homeland Security details how migrants can verbally or nonverbally claim a “manifestation of fear” and will be processed into the United States under Title 8, refugee status.

Nearly immediately upon arrival at the Rio Grande River crossing at Eagle Pass, Texas, Rebel News Espanol reporter Juan Mendoza Diaz encountered a series of migrant crossings in progress.

Texas National Guard can be seen assisting U.S. Border Patrol in apprehensions.

The influx of migrants to the southern border is being driven, in part by exceptions to Title 42 of family units. A migrant who manifests a fear verbally or nonverbally of being returned to their country will not be expelled under Title 42 — nonverbal actions include unusual behaviour and silence.

https://twitter.com/AliBradleyTV/status/152843937502932582

The footage taken by Mendoza Diaz on Sunday at Eagle pass showed what appeared to be several families or adults travelling with children.

Human trafficking cartels have been known to use unrelated children to pose as a family unit to make entry into America easier.

Title 42 is a rule that gives federal health officials the authority during a pandemic to turn away asylum-seekers in order to limit “the introduction of communicable diseases.”

An organized effort of NGOs provides transportation for the migrants after processing once on American soil.

Ambulances were seen on-site at the Eagle Pass processing facility, rendering aid to the migrants after apprehension by authorities.

To support the work of the Rebel New Espanol team as they bring you reports from the border you won't see anywhere else, please visit www.LosRebeldes.com.

Immigration Joe Biden United States Texas Los Rebeldes
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.