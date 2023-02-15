East Palestine residents condemn Biden's non-response to train derailment

Rebel News is on the ground in Ohio covering the aftermath of the train derailment as it happens.

On February 3, one of the most hazardous trail derailments in modern American history took place in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. This devastated the tight-knit community in middle America, forcing residents to evacuate due to the controlled toxic explosion officials had to execute.

And for those residing in East Palestine, Ohio, one thing was on their mind: Why is their president not giving them the much-needed support they require during this crisis?

The hazardous chemicals released in the water and air from the 50-car derailment will potentially leave lingering environmental damage and affect human health for years to come.

We spoke to the people who listened to the officials and returned to their homes in town despite reports of burns, dead fish in the streams, and a certain chemical smell in the air.

This is what they had on their mind for their missing-in-action president, Mr. Joe Biden.

