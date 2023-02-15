East Palestine residents condemn Biden's non-response to train derailment

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On February 3, one of the most hazardous trail derailments in modern American history took place in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. This devastated the tight-knit community in middle America, forcing residents to evacuate due to the controlled toxic explosion officials had to execute.

We have arrived in East Palestine, Ohio.



Major train derailment involving hazardous chemicals took place here on February 3rd.



Village was evacuated, but residents have now returned. @realmonsanto and I are here to find out more.



More to come at https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE. pic.twitter.com/E1sQXZyM6C — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 14, 2023

And for those residing in East Palestine, Ohio, one thing was on their mind: Why is their president not giving them the much-needed support they require during this crisis?

The hazardous chemicals released in the water and air from the 50-car derailment will potentially leave lingering environmental damage and affect human health for years to come.

Video sent to me from a local we interviewed in East Palestine, Ohio.



He shares his first hand experience on dealing with living right by the scene of the toxic explosion.



Full interview to come at https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/hJioIgR1rX — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

We spoke to the people who listened to the officials and returned to their homes in town despite reports of burns, dead fish in the streams, and a certain chemical smell in the air.

This is what they had on their mind for their missing-in-action president, Mr. Joe Biden.