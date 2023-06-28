Edmonton police officer reinstated after lengthy, unpaid suspension for supporting Freedom Convoy

Twitter

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

An Edmonton police officer sympathetic to the 2022 Freedom Convoy is only now returning to active duty after an extended, unpaid leave of absence.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Const. Elena Golysheva attended a disciplinary hearing on June 21 for attending the Coutts border blockade last February 12. Golysheva has been relieved from duty without pay since March 2022.

In the days preceding a Coutts border rally, the EPS constable posted a video of her sympathizing with demonstrators from the sister protest in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy participants protested the ongoing COVID vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

“It’s clear in my mind what decision I will make when I’m asked to follow an unlawful order,” said Golysheva in the video.

At Coutts, the officer told convoy supporters she had questions about the orders she may be given while on duty. She also wanted other officers to question their orders as well.

“It’s not necessarily insubordination or anything. It’s just supporting you guys, serving you,” said Golysheva.

EPS told reporters they began reviewing the video before the constable appeared at the Coutts protest on February 12, 2022.

The Coutts blockade ended on February 14 after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in three trailers. Four men face charges of conspiracy to commit the murder of police officers.

As of January 2023, Golysheva remained relieved from duty, but the service reinstated her pay, said EPS spokeswoman Cheryl Voordenhout. “[Golysheva] will be returning to active duty following her involvement in a reintegration program,” she said.

Another officer, Staff Sgt. Rick Abbott, joined Golysheva at the protest and received an unpaid leave of absence. Voordenhout confirmed Abbott is no longer with the police service.