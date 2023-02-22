Edmonton public high school hosts a lunch hour for drag queen performance

Instagram/eastglenhighschool

On Wednesday, Eastglen High School, on the city's north side, advertised a drag show on the school's official Instagram page as an anti-bullying event, to coincide with Pink Shirt Day.

The event was organized by the school's gay-straight alliance (GSA) extra-curricular group, featuring drag performers Desire Devine, Etherea, Sarah Trixx, and Celine Dejion.

"What does sexualized male drag dancers performing for children have anything to do with bullying? Why is this happening without the consent of students and staff? Why is Edmonton Public Schools allowing this to happen?" an anonymous staff member told Rebel News.

The staff member was also concerned that most students potentially exposed to the Drag Show would be underage.

Pink Shirt Day began in 2007 in Nova Scotia and spread to the rest of the county. David Shepherd, Travis Price and their teenage friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in solidarity with a Grade 9 boy who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

East Glen High first opened its doors in 1953.