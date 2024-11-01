Egale Canada to challenge Alberta's new legislation in court

Egale Canada, a majority government-funded organization, is moving forward with a legal challenge against Alberta’s recent legislation that restricts transgender women from participating in women’s sports and halts medical gender transitions for minors.

This announcement comes following a $3.9 million funding boost from the Trudeau government in 2024, earmarked to support advocacy and legal efforts related to LGBTQ2S+ rights.

Alberta's legislation, introduced by Premier Danielle Smith, aims to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and safeguard minors from irreversible medical procedures.

Smith's announcement of the overdue changes emphasizes that the policy ensures fair competition and responsible approaches to medical interventions for youth. Supporters of the legislation argue that it serves to protect both the competitive landscape for women and the welfare of minors in Alberta.

Egale Canada, however, has voiced strong opposition to the legislation, claiming that it discriminates against transgender individuals by limiting their participation and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Notably, Egale only began receiving taxpayer dollars in 2017 under the Liberal government. These large grants allow Egale to engage in provincial policy debates directly, particularly around divisive cultural issues, acting as a proxy for the Liberal government which has no jurisdiction in provincial matters like sport, healthcare and education.

Egale is actively engaged in litigation to challenge the constitutionality of similar legislation in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan's Parent's Bill of Rights, which like the Alberta legislation, mandates parental notification by schools if children want to socially transition, is protected by the notwithstanding clause in the Charter from being rendered inoperable through a legal challenge.

Egale's efforts in Saskatchewan are an end-run around the notwithstanding clause, asking the court of appeal to rule the law, " operational but unconstitutional" which could protect teachers who break the law from professional sanctions.