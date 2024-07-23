Eighteen arrested in Peel Region carjacking, organized crime investigation

Peel Regional Police

Eighteen suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of home invasions and carjackings in Peel Region, police announced during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Peel Regional Police said that the suspects are connected to an “organized crime network” operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.

The arrests came in connection to Project Warlock, a six-month long investigation that looked into more than a dozen home invasions, armed robberies, and carjackings.

150 criminal charges have been laid in connection with the case, including robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of property.

Two of the 18 arrested are young offenders, police say.

Between November 2023 and January 2024, officers investigated eight violent robberies in Brampton.

“The initial investigation into these eight incidents identified an organized criminal network based in Brampton and Mississauga as being responsible for these robberies,” said Det. Allan Dean told reporters on Tuesday.

The cases were all linked through “extensive video canvasses” as well as physical and forensic evidence.

Project Warlock was launched and investigators connected nine more incidents to the criminal organization.

12 stolen vehicles valued at $1.2 million and $55,000 worth of luxury stolen items were also recovered, police said.

Four illegal firearms were also seized. Some of those weapons were taped back to the United States, investigators said.

"Nearly all of the firearms that are used in carjackings and home invasions are illegal firearms that are illegally smuggled through the US," they said.

In 2024, there have been 87 carjackings in the Peel Region, an increase of 2024, said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah. There have been 54 home invasions, marking a 350 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

“Violence like this terrifies and shatters the sense of safety of residents and their families,” Duraiappah said. “Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes, cars and at work. Our community is not a place for this type of criminality and Peel Regional Police will do everything to seize illegal firearms, arrest those who are terrorizing residents and deter criminality.”

The increase in car thefts has lead to some, including Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, to point the finger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In February, Poilievre said that if the Conservatives win the next election, he would spend millions on new scanners for shipping containers used to transport stolen vehicles. He also vowed to impose tougher punishments on car thieves.

The Liberals brushed off the accusations that this was their fault, with Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc saying "The idea that the federal government alone can attack something as complex as organized crime auto theft in big and small communities across the country is very disingenuous." He went on to call it a “complex problem.”