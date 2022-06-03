Election night thoughts with New Blue leader Jim Karahalios
Jim and Belinda Karahalios joined last night's livestream coverage of the Ontario election.
Rebel News hosted a live stream as Ontario's provincial election results rolled in.
Reporters David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini were joined by New Blue Party leader Jim Karahalios and his wife Belinda to discuss his thoughts as the polls closed on his new party's first election.
Mr. Karahalios discussed the contrast between his perspective on the most pressing issues facing Ontarians and that of Progressive Conservative Party leader Doug Ford.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
