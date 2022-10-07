Elites continue push for insects on our dinner plates
'Oh, not that King Schwab will be chowing down on insects anytime soon mind you,' said David Menzies.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how elites including World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab are continuing their push toward normalizing the human consumption of insects. He also discussed his previous reporting from London, Ontario, now home to the largest cricket production facility in the world.
As stated by David, "Coexistence is one thing, but do we have to put the creepy crawlies on the dinner plate? Well, if you ask the likes of Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, the answer would be yes, that we need to substitute steak and potatoes for crickets and mealworms."
He went on to say, "Oh, not that King Schwab will be chowing down on insects anytime soon mind you. Much like he tells us, you know, to surrender our cars as he buggers off in his chauffeur-driven limo. What a fun burglar. Now you may have heard that there is quite the Canadian angle when it comes to the topic of edible insects. Namely humongous cricket breeding facility operated by the Aspire Food Group recently opened in London, Ontario."
This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
