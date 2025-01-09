Elizabeth May demands Online Harms Bill be rushed through Parliament after prorogation
The bill has been criticized for its potential to increase censorship under the guise of combatting online 'hate.'
Green Party leader Elizabeth May is calling for urgent cross-party collaboration to save several pieces of legislation following the prorogation of Parliament, including portions of Bill C-63.
This bill, branded as an effort to combat "online harms" curtails free speech and expands government control over online content.
May emphasized the need to advance its measures, stating, "I hope all leaders will agree that the work done on key bills must not go to waste."
"From addressing critical issues like ensuring clean drinking water on First Nations reserves, ending the export of thermal coal and tackling ecological damage from marine shipments in Bill C-33, to fixing long-standing injustices for Lost Canadians in Bill C-71, and advancing portions of Bill C-63 to remove images shared without consent from websites, these are matters with broad support. We must also move forward on the Conservative Senator Fabian Manning's bill addressing intimate partner violence, among others. These are pressing issues that demand collaborative action."
May's plea comes just days after an unhinged rant targeting President-elect Trump's teasing about making Canada the 51st state.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May launches into a tirade against President-elect Trump over his comments about Canada becoming the 51st state and suggestion that Wayne Gretzky run for office.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 3, 2025
"Maybe California would like to be the 11th province," she says. pic.twitter.com/DdjQpZcnUn
Prime Minister Trudeau prorogued Parliament on Monday after he announced his intention to resign as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, buying time for the Liberals to find a new leader before being forced to fight a losing election campaign against the Pierre Poilievre Conservatives.
DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen… pic.twitter.com/sSw2YfRJuy
Parliament's prorogation results in proposed legislation dying before being passed.
