Elizabeth May sponsors petition claiming Canada is committing '2SLGBTQIA+ genocide'

An e-petition accusing Canada of carrying out a genocide against the country's “2SLGBTQIA+ community” has received the support of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

“Currently, the human rights of the Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ community are endangered by any Canadian organization or political party,” the petition's preamble reads.

“Canada made it a priority under the current federal government to protect the human rights of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community,” it continues, arguing the ability to diminish or revoke these rights through the notwithstanding clause creates “huge distress and negative consequences for this community.”

The petition then makes three demands, including that removing “Canadian federal rights and freedoms of the 2SLGBTQIA+ target group be considered a form of genocide.”

It also calls for these rights to become permanent, unable to be “diminished in any way or revoked by any political party, office or organization in Canada” even through the notwithstanding clause.

Despite backing the petition, Green Party Leader May did not mention it upon Parliament's return, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

Initiated by Manitoba's Donald Friesen, petition e-6497 opened for signatures on May 26. As of publication, it has 272 signatures.

It is unclear how 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in Canada are facing a genocide or what specific rights they are lacking compared to other Canadians.