Elon Musk announces legal action against Anti-Defamation League

AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

Elon Musk, tech magnate and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has announced potential legal action against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), citing alleged attempts to sabotage advertising revenue on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a sequence of tweets, Musk alluded to significant financial losses both in the U.S. and Europe, claiming the ADL exerted undue influence on advertisers.

He wrote on Monday: ”To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!"

"Based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss," Musk disclosed. The entrepreneur suggested the potential financial implications for the ADL could be significant, upwards of $22 billion.

This contention arises after claims of anti-Semitic content on X, leading to concerns voiced by the ADL and other organizations. Musk countered such accusations, noting a safety report published in March and asserting that X has been transparent in its efforts to tackle hate speech.

Reinforcing his commitment to freedom of expression, Musk stated, "To be super clear, I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind." He then accused the ADL of attempting to stymie X by making unfounded accusations against the platform and Musk himself.

Additionally, Musk noted that the ADL’s influence seemed primarily confined to the U.S. and Europe, with ad revenues in Asia remaining robust. He explained that this could be due to advertisers in the West opting to steer clear of controversy until the ADL provides an endorsement.

Highlighting specific incidents, Musk mentioned the ADL’s reported endeavors to suppress accounts like Libs of TikTok, which, he argues, contradicts the ADL's mission. He even mooted the idea of a public poll on the ADL's presence on the platform. However, he assured users that the organization would not be banned unless it contravened the law.

Musk referenced a study that indicated a notable decrease in hate speech on X under his leadership. This report, generated by Sprinklr in collaboration with X’s safety team, used an AI-driven model to analyze public data. The findings suggest that, contrary to claims, hate speech on X during Musk's tenure has decreased.