Elon Musk announces new Twitter features following second release of the Twitter Files

Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed new product features that will be coming to the platform in the near future, in addition to features already announced.

As reported by Rebel News, the second release of the Twitter Files has confirmed longstanding speculation that the company maintains secret blacklists used by teams of employees to suppress content from accounts they view as unpalatable, with much of the suppression being politically motivated.

The announcement came after journalist Bari Weiss released the second installment of the Twitter Files, which showed that Twitter employees built blacklists to suppress content from accounts they deemed unpalatable and actively limited the visibility of certain accounts and trending topics without informing users.

Many users responded to the revelation by asking if action had been taken against their accounts, as Weiss only provided a few examples.

“Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Elon Musk later added that Twitter will soon "start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts." These are accounts that have been inactive for years and have no tweets or log in history. By deleting these accounts, Twitter can free up more user names for active users.