Elon Musk at Davos: AI to outthink humanity, robots to outnumber people

At his first appearance at the World Economic Forum, Elon Musk predicted artificial intelligence will soon be smarter than any human alive.

“AI might be smarter than any human by the end of 2026,” Musk said, adding “no later than 2027.” Five years out, he went further: “AI will be smarter than all of humanity, collectively.”

Musk also warned that robots are coming fast — and in massive numbers. “There will be far more robots than people,” he told the globalist audience, describing an automation boom that will upend labour, economics and power structures far sooner than regulators are ready for.

Asked what drives him, Musk didn’t cite climate targets or social engineering schemes. Instead, he pointed to science fiction and turning it into reality. “I want to make science fiction not fiction forever — at some point science fiction to science fact,” he said.

Musk spoke of “giant spaceships traveling through space,” visiting other planets and star systems, adding with a shrug: “Are there aliens? Maybe there are aliens.”