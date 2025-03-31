Elon Musk: From green energy hero to destroyer of democracy

South African-born and Canadian-raised billionaire Elon Musk, once celebrated as an eco-friendly visionary at the forefront of the green energy movement, has recently become the target of violent protests and vandalism, ironically at the hands of those claiming to champion tolerance and progress.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was synonymous with electric vehicles and environmental sustainability through his groundbreaking work at Tesla mere years ago. Now, his influence as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency in the U.S. has sparked outrage, as this somehow undermines democracy in Canada.

“Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup,” reads a protest itinerary. It further called on everyone to “Sell your Tesla’s, dump your stock, join the picket lines. We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk. Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.”

Rebel News took to the streets to gather the perspectives of Tesla owners at a charging station in Cobourg, Ont. The reactions were divided: some dismissed the targeting of Tesla as nothing more than absurd political theatre, while others expressed genuine concerns about their safety driving the now-controversial car.

“I’m not anti-Elon but I want to protect my car,” explained one driver who proactively covered their vehicle with stickers critical of Musk in hopes of evading vandals. “It can put your car less at risk.”

Another called on Canadians to pay attention to their own backyard, saying that the protesters are “more concerned with Musk than they are with what’s going on in our government.”

“We’re worried about a car dealer,” he shrugs. “I would concentrate on Canada before Musk and the U.S.”

A third electric vehicle owner says he is “thankful” he traded in his Tesla before Musk’s recent political involvement.

Still, others don’t want to be involved and just want to carry on with their normal, daily lives. None, however, seemed concerned that Musk was destroying democracy.