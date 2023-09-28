Elon Musk gets rid of X's 'election integrity' team

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk has fired a significant portion of the X/Twitter team that was purportedly responsible for overseeing 'election integrity,' asserting that they were in fact undermining it.

Commenting on a post from X News Daily, Musk noted that the head of the team was fired, saying “Oh you mean the 'Election Integrity' Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone.”

Oh you mean the “Election Integrity” Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

Reports suggest that some members of the U.S. election integrity team were located in Dublin.

A blog post regarding integrity states:

You may not use X’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes, such as posting or sharing content that may suppress participation, mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process, or lead to offline violence during an election.

It further states that “Any attempt to undermine the integrity of civic participation undermines our core tenets of freedom of expression and as a result, we will apply labels to violative posts informing users that the content is misleading.”

Since taking over, Musk has slashed X's staff by a 80%, implying that individuals with trendy TikTok habits and ambiguous job titles no longer work there.

The post added that: