Elon Musk hammers NGO involvement in illegal immigration

AP Photo/Michel Euler

Elon Musk, in a recent X post, sharply criticized non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have allegedly broken the law to support illegal immigration. This comes in response to the detailed provisions of a newly proposed border security bill, which earmarks $2.3 billion for "refugee and entrant assistance activities."

The discourse around the border bill and Musk's pointed criticism highlight the contentious debate over immigration policy and border security in the U.S.

Musk's critique targets NGOs that, according to him, have deliberately facilitated illegal immigration, calling for their immediate prosecution.

NGO personnel who deliberately and repeatedly broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration should face prosecution immediately! https://t.co/OQF0ipMvju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2024

The border bill in question outlines the allocation of funds for various services aimed at refugees and entrants, including housing, medical, legal, and case management assistance, to be administered through grants or contracts with qualified organizations, Fox News reports.

Additionally, the legislation proposes $20 billion for enhancing border security, aiming to empower federal authorities with temporary measures to manage migrant expulsion when crossings exceed set thresholds. It also seeks to address the asylum process by speeding up screenings and reducing the practice of "catch and release."

Furthermore, the bill includes substantial foreign aid allocations, with $60 billion designated for Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, and additional support for Indo-Pacific allies. Despite these provisions, House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed strong opposition, labeling the proposal as inadequate in resolving the ongoing border crisis and stating it would be "dead on arrival" in the House.

Musk's comments align with his previous critiques of President Joe Biden's immigration policies, particularly a 2021 initiative aimed at offering legal status to approximately 11 million undocumented individuals. Musk argues that such policies are part of a broader strategy to ensure a permanent Democratic majority by legalizing a significant number of illegal immigrants.