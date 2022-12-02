Elon Musk's organized chaos is improving Twitter: Ian Miles Cheong

In the short time since Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, numerous high-profile right-wing figures have been allowed to return after questionable bans, violent left-wing groups like Antifa have seen their accounts suspended and the prevalence of child exploitation has decreased. Though it has appeared chaotic from the outside, there does appear to be some organization behind the scenes.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, self-described “kind of a big deal on Twitter” and Rebel News contributor Ian Miles Cheong joined Ezra for a conversation about the changes we've seen since Musk purchased the social media platform.

Ian, who has been engaging regularly with the “Chief Twit”, told Ezra:

It feels like a privilege in a lot of ways, I mean I wouldn't just say this about anyone. I've had a lot of celebrities interact with me — I couldn't care less, they're just anybody. Elon Musk, he's a once in a lifetime human being. And I know I sing his praises a lot, some people have called me out on it. They're like, ‘oh why are you cheerleading him so much?’ I'm like, ‘well, have you ever met anyone like Elon Musk?’ I mean, look at what he's doing for humanity. You may not agree with all of the things he's doing, you may not agree with his handling of Twitter, which some might say is very disorganized, but let's face it: he's getting results.

