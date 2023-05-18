Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein case: what's going on here?

By Ezra Levant Stop C-11! Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau and his Heritage Minister to repeal Bill C-11 which gives them the power to censor our internet! Stop C-11! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Disgraced and deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's name was back in the news this week after the U.S. Virgin Islands, the location of Epstein's infamous “Pedophile Island”, issued a subpoena for documents from Elon Musk. The decision stems from an investigation into JPMorgan Chase's ties to the sexual trafficker, and demands any documents Musk has pertaining to him, Epstein and JPMorgan Chase.

Joining last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show was Rebel News contributor and prolific tweeter, Ian Miles Cheong, to discuss just what exactly is going on with this subpoena and whether it reflects poorly on the world's richest man.

So, is there any validity to connections between Epstein and Musk? Or is this just a way for prosecutors to drum up some public interest in their case? As Ian told Ezra:

Clearly they want attention to their case and they're going after JPMorgan because allegedly financed Jeffrey Epstein and helped to cover up some of his misdeeds, and I guess the subpoena for Elon Musk is because they claim that Jeffrey Epstein helped put Elon in touch with JPMorgan. I mean, it's patently ridiculous. You can just read news articles showing that JPMorgan had invested in Tesla two decades ago in the 2000s. He didn't need to go through Jeffrey Epstein to get in touch with JPMorgan, they're just a phone call away. It's complete nonsense.

You can follow Ian Miles Cheong's writing here on Rebel News or for more from Ian, follow him on Twitter.