Elon Musk on Donald Trump: ‘Trump might be one of the best bullsh***ers ever’

Elon Musk offered a frank assessment of both Trump and Biden in Walter Isaacson's latest biography, “Elon Musk.”

The owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX hasn’t held back in expressing his opinions on two of America’s most recent presidents: Donald Trump and Joe Biden. His new biography by Isaacson offers an unvarnished look into Musk’s personal perspectives of the two presidents.

Meeting with Trump in late 2016, Musk initially found the then-incoming President “kind of nuts” but held hope he “may turn out okay.”

This optimism waned with time, as Musk found the Trump era mirroring its electoral campaign – one he dubbed “a circus.” In his conversations with Isaacson, Musk described Trump as perhaps “one of the best bullsh***ers ever,” viewing his actions as a continuous “con-man” performance.

“If you just think of Trump as a sort of con-man performance, then his behavior sort of makes sense,” he said.

Despite his views of Trump, Musk isn’t much of a fan of his successor, either. Musk's recent jibe on social media insinuated Biden could fit the part of the “Crypt Keeper” without requiring makeup or effects.

Reflecting on a past encounter, Musk recalled a San Francisco luncheon with then-Vice President Biden, likening him to a monotonous talking doll, repeatedly spewing the same clichés.

“When he was vice president, I went to a lunch with him in San Francisco where he droned on for an hour and was boring as hell, like one of those dolls where you pull the string and it just says the same mindless phrases over and over,” Musk told Isaacson.

Interestingly, Musk’s sentiments on both leaders find echoes in public perception. As detailed by the Daily Wire, a study by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicated that 23% of participants associated Trump with terms like “corrupt, con artist,” and “dishonest.” Conversely, 41% viewed Biden through the lens of descriptors such as “elderly” and “confused.”

However, despite criticisms, both Trump and Biden enjoy robust backing. As the 2024 election landscape takes shape, current polling indicates a solid position for both. Trump holds a lead of approximately 40 percentage points over his closest GOP contender, Ron DeSantis, according to RCP averages. Biden, on the Democratic front, has a notable lead, surpassing Robert Kennedy Jr. by more than 50 percentage points.