Elon Musk vows to destroy 'woke mind virus'
The Tesla CEO vowed to combat what he calls the 'woke mind virus' following his estrangement from his child that identifies as transgendered.
In his Monday interview with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk shared that one of his estranged children was "killed by the woke mind virus." Musk, 53, claimed he was misled into giving consent for puberty blockers for his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was born Xavier.
The billionaire entrepreneur stated, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't [transition]."
Musk described the process as "incredibly evil" and said it was never explained to him that puberty blockers were "actually just sterilization drugs." He stated his intention to "destroy" what he perceives as an "incredibly evil" culture that allows gender-reassignment surgery for minors.
Vivian, formerly Xavier, made headlines in 2022 when he petitioned a California court to change his name and gender. In the court filing, he stated he "no longer lives with or wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
The interview comes shortly after Musk announced the relocation of his SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas.
He cited a recent California law, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, that prohibits school districts from requiring parental notification if a child starts using different pronouns, as the "final straw" in his decision to move.
My heart goes out to @elonmusk.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/lYC4XYxVPo
- By Ezra Levant
