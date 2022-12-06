Elon Musk: 'Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias'

Ian Miles Cheong/MidJourney

Wikipedia, the crowdsourced encyclopedia, is voting to delete its entry on the Twitter Files.

Last week, Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi released the first batch of e-mails detailing collusion between the Biden campaign and Twitter under its previous regime.

Former Twitter Executive Vijaya Gadde, who headed the company’s Legal, Policy, and Trust department, played a "key role" in the story’s suppression, and that Twitter worked alongside the Biden campaign to censor content on the platform.

As I detailed on Twitter, Wikipedia is voting on the deletion of a page covering the topic because its editors have deemed it a “nothing burger,” with many claiming that the story isn’t “notable” because mainstream media outlets did not provide it with significant coverage.

One editor called the release a “self-published blogpost (with a grandiose title) lacks significant coverage in reliable sources. If relevant, discourse relating to the blogpost could be covered under the laptop page,” referring to the site’s entry on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“This was generally ignored by the media (with good reason) and thus failed to establish notability,” wrote another editor.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, replied, and asked Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales for a response.

Most of Earth: “The MSM is biased.”

Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias.@jimmy_wales, what are your thoughts? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Elon replied on Twitter saying:

Most of Earth: “The MSM is biased.” Wikipedia: “Cite MSM source to confirm this claim.” Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias. @jimmy_wales, what are your thoughts?

Given the agenda-driven editorialization of Wikipedia and the media, Twitter now stands to play a stronger role in promoting the truth.