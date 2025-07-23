UPDATE: What I saw in Tamara Lich’s hearing today
No mischief case on peaceful protest compares across Canada's vast history.
Outrageous. Unprecedented. Clearly, this is political vengeance against freedom activists who embarrassed the government — not about the law.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the front row of the Ottawa courthouse, where prosecutors demanded an unprecedented 7-year sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (and 8 years for Chris Barber).
No mischief case for peaceful protesters compares; even Canada's worst political "mischief" — the G20 riots, pure terrorism — falls short.
Ezra breaks down the absurdity of this show trial and shares exclusive interviews with The Democracy Fund’s Mark Joseph and Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie, who got some eye-popping takes about the case from Ottawa locals.
He'll also highlight the blatant lies told in court by Crown prosecutors and showcase the Rebel News billboard truck circling Parliament Hill.
Don’t miss this explosive courtroom recap and the fight to protect peaceful dissent in Canada.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
Andrew Chernenkoff commented 2025-07-24 15:09:05 -0400The crown must be held accountable for the misuse of tax dollars in this case. It’s outrageous that immigrants receive less than six months for taking lives because of its impact on their status, while the crown has squandered millions to prosecute a peaceful protest deemed as mischief. This is a clear case of government overreach, and the mainstream media is merely amplifying their agenda. Those who support this prosecution are being manipulated by the media. If this represents Canada’s future, I will seriously consider leaving. Those charged with mischief should face a small fine and be released immediately. If the judge goes any further, it will only contribute to Canada losing its identity and becoming a police state!
Alan Morgan commented 2025-07-24 01:30:37 -0400There was a tractor-trailer backed up to the loading dock at my nearby Sobeys store. It had me and my wife very scared when we were there to do some grocery shopping.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-23 21:45:25 -0400I know someone who thought the truckers were criminals.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-23 20:53:28 -0400This is the way the leftists roll. Easy laws are for them, if they even get punished, and harsh sentences for those they hate. An impartial observer would see the contradiction but biased people like Ford’s Attorney General can’t.