UPDATE: What I saw in Tamara Lich’s hearing today

Outrageous. Unprecedented. Clearly, this is political vengeance against freedom activists who embarrassed the government — not about the law.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the front row of the Ottawa courthouse, where prosecutors demanded an unprecedented 7-year sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (and 8 years for Chris Barber).

No mischief case for peaceful protesters compares; even Canada's worst political "mischief" — the G20 riots, pure terrorism — falls short.

Ezra breaks down the absurdity of this show trial and shares exclusive interviews with The Democracy Fund’s Mark Joseph and Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie, who got some eye-popping takes about the case from Ottawa locals.

He'll also highlight the blatant lies told in court by Crown prosecutors and showcase the Rebel News billboard truck circling Parliament Hill.

Don’t miss this explosive courtroom recap and the fight to protect peaceful dissent in Canada.