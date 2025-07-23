UPDATE: What I saw in Tamara Lich’s hearing today

No mischief case on peaceful protest compares across Canada's vast history.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Outrageous. Unprecedented. Clearly, this is political vengeance against freedom activists who embarrassed the government — not about the law.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the front row of the Ottawa courthouse, where prosecutors demanded an unprecedented 7-year sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (and 8 years for Chris Barber).

No mischief case for peaceful protesters compares; even Canada's worst political "mischief" — the G20 riots, pure terrorism — falls short.

Ezra breaks down the absurdity of this show trial and shares exclusive interviews with The Democracy Fund’s Mark Joseph and Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie, who got some eye-popping takes about the case from Ottawa locals.

He'll also highlight the blatant lies told in court by Crown prosecutors and showcase the Rebel News billboard truck circling Parliament Hill.

Don’t miss this explosive courtroom recap and the fight to protect peaceful dissent in Canada.

Please help me pay for Tamara Lich’s bodyguard!

Latest News

Tamara Lich is back in Ottawa this week for her sentencing hearing, but she doesn’t have a bodyguard — so Rebel News is stepping in to help. The courthouse area is swarming with aggressive, unhinged activists, some linked to Antifa and Hamas, and we need to keep Tamara safe. She’s already spent 49 days in jail, lost her job, and endured a show trial. The least we can do is cover her security and travel costs. Please chip in a donation right here to show Tamara how much we care about her!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 4 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Andrew Chernenkoff
    commented 2025-07-24 15:09:05 -0400
    The crown must be held accountable for the misuse of tax dollars in this case. It’s outrageous that immigrants receive less than six months for taking lives because of its impact on their status, while the crown has squandered millions to prosecute a peaceful protest deemed as mischief. This is a clear case of government overreach, and the mainstream media is merely amplifying their agenda. Those who support this prosecution are being manipulated by the media. If this represents Canada’s future, I will seriously consider leaving. Those charged with mischief should face a small fine and be released immediately. If the judge goes any further, it will only contribute to Canada losing its identity and becoming a police state!
  • Alan Morgan
    commented 2025-07-24 01:30:37 -0400
    There was a tractor-trailer backed up to the loading dock at my nearby Sobeys store. It had me and my wife very scared when we were there to do some grocery shopping.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-23 21:45:25 -0400
    I know someone who thought the truckers were criminals.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-23 20:53:28 -0400
    This is the way the leftists roll. Easy laws are for them, if they even get punished, and harsh sentences for those they hate. An impartial observer would see the contradiction but biased people like Ford’s Attorney General can’t.