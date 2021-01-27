Emails show priorities behind Liberals' Holocaust memorial plaque that didn't mention Jews

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

In the fall of 2017, the Trudeau Liberals installed — and then replaced — a plaque at the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa which did not mention Jews, anti-Semitism or the death of millions of Jewish people in the Holocaust.

Exclusive access to information documents obtained by Rebel News, showing hundreds of pages of correspondence about the plaque, confirm that Mélanie Joly, at the time the Minister of Canadian Heritage, did see the plaque before it was installed.

Original Plaque Failed To Mention Jewish People

The original plaque was inaugurated by Justin Trudeau on September 27, 2017, and failed to mention anti-Semitism or the murder of six million Jewish people:

The National Holocaust Monument commemorates the millions of men, women, and children murdered during the Holocaust and honours the survivors who persevered and were able to make their way to Canada after one of the darkest chapters in history. The monument recognizes the contribution those survivors have made to Canada and serves as a reminder that we must be vigilant in standing guard against hate, intolerance, and discrimination.

The exclusive documents show hundreds of pages of correspondence arguing over whether the original plaque should be moved 2.5 metres left, with nobody noticing the obvious omission in the text itself.

On page 312 of the documents, someone objected to the use of the term “human history”.

Minister Joly Demands Removal of Original Plaque

The Minister's office indicates (page 350) that they wanted to remove the plaque “today”, though they may have to settle for simply covering it up. Fixing the plaque was estimated to cost between $25,000 and $30,000 (page 345).

According to a CBC report on the omission, Minister Joly said that the plaque would be replaced:

“The government is committed to building a more inclusive society and the National Holocaust Monument commemorates the six million Jews, as well as the five million other victims, who were murdered during the Holocaust,” [Minister Joly] said in the Commons. ...“The plaque has been removed and will be replaced with language that reflects the horrors experienced by the Jewish people.”

Further down, on page 565, someone with a redacted name had written an article about the plaque removal, and sent the entire piece in for input.

