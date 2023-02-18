Emergencies Act ruling sets a precedent: Drea and Sheila
The ruling found that the threshold was met for Emergencies Act invocation, and made the law out to be vague and easy to use, although it is very clear about under which rare circumstances it can be invoked.
Yesterday, Rebel's Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey live reacted to Justin Trudeau's response to the ruling from the Public Order Emergency Commission, where they found out that the PM was ruled justified in invoking martial law against the peaceful Freedom Truckers.
The two discussed how the Prime Minister said he wished he had said his infamous 'fringe minority' insult directed towards the Truckers differently, and even made the claim that he 'respected everybody's right to choose.'
Justin Trudeau regrets his infamous "fringe minority" insult he threw at Freedom Convoy protesters.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 17, 2023
He then criticizes the "very small number of people" spreading "disinformation and misinformation."
"What's scary about this is it almost sets precedent of sorts to do it again the next time somebody disagrees with, you know, the Trudeau government. And I think they use the wording of the act, It was appropriate and effective, which really reminds me of how they discussed COVID 19 vaccines," said Drea.
- By Ezra Levant
