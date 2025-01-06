Emotional Trudeau attempts to defend record, slams Poilievre during resignation statement

An emotional Justin Trudeau appeared outside Rideau Cottage on Monday morning to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau also declared that he will be stepping down as prime minister, but not until at least March 24 after the Liberals select their new leader.

Until then, at the prime minister's direction to the Governor General of Canada, Parliament is 'prorogued,' essentially meaning all parliamentary business is halted.

Trudeau took aim at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during his wide-ranging resignation announcement after almost ten years in power.

"Pierre Poilievre's vision for this country is not the right one for Canadians," he said. "Stopping the fight against climate change doesn't make sense. Backing off on the values and strength in diversity that Canada has always, always worked to pull itself together on, is not the right path for the country."

Ezra explained how Trudeau is likely to use the remaining three months to appoint insiders to potentially lucrative roles.

"He's got three months to make all the appointments he can. He's going to jam through everything. Expect his barber, all six of them, to get appointments to the Senate, to whatever he can," said Ezra.

"He's going to be taking every ally, every friend, every date he's had, anyone who gave him five grand, or fifty grand, or five-hundred grand, he's going to go nuts, like the divorced dad that he is, he's going to go cuckoo in the next 90 days in a flurry of patronage and corruption the likes of which we have not seen."