Emotions run high at East Palestine, Ohio town hall event

Residents of the small Ohio village that was the site of a dangerous chemical spill and fire after a 50-car train derailment packed the local high school gym for a public information session Wednesday night.

Town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, is about to take place. Residents are lined up waiting for entry. This individual shares his thoughts on what he is hoping to achieve tonight.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/r0mnsQM8hA — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

“The people want answers. I want answers”.



Town hall is underway in East Palestine, Ohio. Mayor speaks to media before a question and answer period for residents.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/gE1ZstSson — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 16, 2023

Representatives from the state and federal Environmental Protection Agencies were in attendance.

Young boy asks at the East Palestine townhall "how should us kids feel safe with the smell in the streets?"



The Ohio EPA responds. pic.twitter.com/qWjfGXlP8w — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 16, 2023

However, representatives from the rail company Norfolk Southern were supposed to be in attendance but canceled, citing concerns for their safety.

Mayor of East Palestine, Trent R. Conaway, begins the townhall Q & A by calling out the railway company responsible for the toxic train derailment.



Residents roar in response.https://t.co/nCx84jEFPR pic.twitter.com/SjPhbOaOyB — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 16, 2023

East Palestine's fire chief, Keith Drabick, was booed by the crowd.

East Palestine fire chief gets booed by the residents when explaining the 1 mile radius for the evacuation zone for the controlled explosion of the toxic rail derailment.



Only those inside are granted the $1000 in compensation so far. pic.twitter.com/JfcmYJtXa5 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 16, 2023

Residents lined up for hours prior to the town hall for their chance to ask questions of lawmakers and decision-makers about health and environmental concerns after the release and controlled burn of hazardous chemicals, including highly toxic vinyl chloride.

HAPPENING NOW: Town hall in East Palestine, Ohio regarding the toxic train derailment. Residents are unsure about getting the answers they are seeking.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/gYBbLGAtaT — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

Vinyl chloride exposure can lead to rare liver cancers.

Residents have been complaining of sick pets, dead livestock, and bizarre rashes since they were allowed to return after an initial evacuation after the derailment on February 3.

Take a look at the water in East Palestine, Ohio.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/dtBXaT3mEe — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

Rebel News sent two journalists from Toronto to East Palestine, a town of roughly 5000, to get the story of the derailment, spill, and fire the mainstream media is ignoring.

Big line for the town hall Q&A happening tonight at East Palestine, Ohio.



Man shows up handing water bottles because those responsible for the toxic train derailment here aren't.



"The corporation that dropped the bomb on this city isn't standing up to help people out" pic.twitter.com/K8gJDCBp4R — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 15, 2023

