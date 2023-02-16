Emotions run high at East Palestine, Ohio town hall event

'The people want answers. I want answers,' East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway told reporters at the town hall.

Residents of the small Ohio village that was the site of a dangerous chemical spill and fire after a 50-car train derailment packed the local high school gym for a public information session Wednesday night.

Representatives from the state and federal Environmental Protection Agencies were in attendance.

However, representatives from the rail company Norfolk Southern were supposed to be in attendance but canceled, citing concerns for their safety.

East Palestine's fire chief, Keith Drabick, was booed by the crowd.

Residents lined up for hours prior to the town hall for their chance to ask questions of lawmakers and decision-makers about health and environmental concerns after the release and controlled burn of hazardous chemicals, including highly toxic vinyl chloride.

Vinyl chloride exposure can lead to rare liver cancers.

Residents have been complaining of sick pets, dead livestock, and bizarre rashes since they were allowed to return after an initial evacuation after the derailment on February 3.

Rebel News sent two journalists from Toronto to East Palestine, a town of roughly 5000, to get the story of the derailment, spill, and fire the mainstream media is ignoring.

