Energy minister blames Trudeau for LNG export failures while Carney seeks energy deal in Europe

Canadian energy minister Tim Hodgson criticized former prime minister Justin Trudeau for failing to take steps toward exporting natural gas to Europe, reports the Financial Post. Minister Hodgson claims that his government is beginning to do so.

On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by Rebel News’ Syd Fizzard to discuss Prime Minister Mark Carney’s evolving LNG policy.

“If only this guy had spoken up, I don’t know, in the ten years that Trudeau was in power,” said Sheila. “I hope he finds out who was in charge all those years, and also who was whispering in [Trudeau’s] ear about economic issues.”

“If we’re ‘recentering’ the economy and ‘recentering’ our energy direction, then I think we have to have a conversation about who’s going to profit — and how is Brookfield going to be involved?” asked Lise. “We know that when the federal government does something these days, it is always to line the pockets of Liberal insiders.”

“It’s far-fetched for them to blame the predecessor when they themselves are the predecessor,” added Syd.