Enforcing lockdown measures on citizens takes "emotional toll" on Cobourg Police Service

Like many cities in Ontario and across Canada, the residents of Cobourg gather to protest government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

A Northumberland News article that quoted Cobourg police Chief Paul Vandegraaf stating that excess law enforcement has resulted in approximately $8,000 in overtime for Cobourg police each weekend.

In the same article, the chief relays the sad story that ordering members of his force to cover the protests each week has taken an “emotional toll” on his officers.

To make matters more bizarre in Cobourg — in the before times coined “Ontario’s Feel Good Town,” but now more reminiscent of a “Fenced Off Town” — town council voted 4-3 to completely fence off the Victoria Park Beach, for the second consecutive year.

If ticketing people because they want to walk on the beach is causing police to have some sort of emotional distress then maybe they need to do some reevaluation on how they choose to enforce these regulations.