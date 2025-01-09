Enough is enough: Outrage surrounding equalization payments

Every year, criticism is raised about the equalization formula, but nothing has been done to ensure that the Western provinces receive their fair share.

This is why many premiers are now throwing their support behind Newfoundland and Labrador’s bid to sue Ottawa for what they claim are unfair principles in the federal equalization program.

Danielle Smith expressed her opinion via X, saying: “The current equalization system isn’t fair or sustainable. It’s time for a better deal that doesn’t put all the weight on a few provinces.”

Premier Scott Moe is right – the current equalization system isn’t fair or sustainable. It’s time for a better deal that doesn’t put all the weight on a few provinces. https://t.co/GZVrPOn2g0 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 2, 2025

Renaud Brossard, vice-president, communications, at the Economic Institute of Montreal, believes that equalization is bad even for the provinces receiving payments.

He explains: “Because of equalization, when a government makes a good decision, it doesn't get the full benefit of that good decision, but it also doesn't bear the full cost when it makes a bad decision.” He gave the example of Quebec Premier François Legault’s decision to ban the extraction of certain natural resources, preventing Quebec from using them for economic growth.

Equalization payments continue to foster growing frustration toward Quebecers, particularly in Western Canada. Renaud Brossard reiterated that the vast majority of Quebecers are in favor of exploiting natural resources: “We've done some surveys at the MEI, and we found that 48% of Quebecers are in favor of exploiting their own oil and gas resources, whereas there's only 30% against.”

Brossard also highlighted the issue of unanimous agreement among politicians in the National Assembly to refuse resource extraction in Quebec: “Unfortunately, when we look at the parties that are currently elected in the National Assembly, none of them say that they're in favor of exploiting those resources.”

With many premiers disagreeing with the equalization formula, and with Canada now on the verge of a general election, we might see some changes in the future.