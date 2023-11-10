Environment and Climate Change Canada doesn't track ministerial flight emissions

The Department of Carbon Taxes and Making Life More Expensive admitted, in response to a ministry inquiry, that it does not track carbon emissions related to flight travel.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault recently stated in the House of Commons that he is a 'proud Liberal' and a 'socialist,' and that Conservatives 'do not believe that climate change is an issue.'

Apparently, neither does he.

"I'm a Liberal and a proud socialist": Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.



Do you think he's proud of his criminal record too?https://t.co/pmQJNqavuA pic.twitter.com/yzxW2CuMzZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 7, 2023

The order paper response, posed by Conservative MP Gerard Deltell, asked the entire government to account for flight emissions. You can read the documents here:

While many ministries and agencies, such as CRA, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, were able to disclose flight emissions data, Environment Canada noted that the ministry did not track such data.

The Prime Minister's Office could not provide the required emissions information to fulfill the request, even though Trudeau told the Commons that Canadians are 'concerned about climate change.’

Justin Trudeau: "Canadians are afraid of climate change, they're afraid of extreme weather events."



Speak for yourself, Prime Minister.https://t.co/dh39RL9gvx pic.twitter.com/Jo8i6kkSmI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 9, 2023

Similarly, Minister Chrystia Freeland's Finance Department doesn't track her flight emissions either.

PEI worried about .61c a litre in carbon tax.



Freeland’s reply is she does not own a car and rides a bike everywhere. 🤔



Does anyone believe this drivel? She rides in Black SUVs and takes planes all over the world when she could use Zoom! pic.twitter.com/B4EuUWAe55 — Contrarian (@ContrarianTribe) July 28, 2023

Transport Canada, which has said that airlines should track, report and reduce their emissions, doesn't bother to track emissions either.

To send a message rejecting the Liberals' hypocritical green schemes, visit www.NoGreenReset.com.