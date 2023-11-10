Environment and Climate Change Canada doesn't track ministerial flight emissions

While many ministries and agencies, such as CRA, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, were able to disclose flight emissions data, Environment Canada noted that the ministry did not track such data.

The Department of Carbon Taxes and Making Life More Expensive admitted, in response to a ministry inquiry, that it does not track carbon emissions related to flight travel.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault recently stated in the House of Commons that he is a 'proud Liberal' and a 'socialist,' and that Conservatives 'do not believe that climate change is an issue.' 

Apparently, neither does he.

The order paper response, posed by Conservative MP Gerard Deltell, asked the entire government to account for flight emissions. You can read the documents here:

The Prime Minister's Office could not provide the required emissions information to fulfill the request, even though Trudeau told the Commons that Canadians are 'concerned about climate change.’

Similarly, Minister Chrystia Freeland's Finance Department doesn't track her flight emissions either.

Transport Canada, which has said that airlines should track, report and reduce their emissions, doesn't bother to track emissions either.

